Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints is currently 25.960 today, reflecting a -2.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.475% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 27.415 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 25.026 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -7.001% decrease in value.