Hungarian forint to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.038 today, reflecting a -3.716% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -4.290% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.041 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.037 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.599% increase in value.