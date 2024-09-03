Hungarian forint to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to British pounds sterling is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a -0.322% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.223% decrease in value.