5000 Namibian dollars to US dollars

Convert NAD to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 nad
268.10 usd

1.00000 NAD = 0.05362 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / US Dollar
1 NAD0.05362 USD
5 NAD0.26810 USD
10 NAD0.53619 USD
20 NAD1.07239 USD
50 NAD2.68097 USD
100 NAD5.36193 USD
250 NAD13.40483 USD
500 NAD26.80965 USD
1000 NAD53.61930 USD
2000 NAD107.23860 USD
5000 NAD268.09650 USD
10000 NAD536.19300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 USD18.65000 NAD
5 USD93.25000 NAD
10 USD186.50000 NAD
20 USD373.00000 NAD
50 USD932.50000 NAD
100 USD1865.00000 NAD
250 USD4662.50000 NAD
500 USD9325.00000 NAD
1000 USD18650.00000 NAD
2000 USD37300.00000 NAD
5000 USD93250.00000 NAD
10000 USD186500.00000 NAD