1 Mozambican metical to Jordanian dinars

Convert MZN to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
0.011 jod

1.00000 MZN = 0.01112 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jordanian Dinar
1 MZN0.01112 JOD
5 MZN0.05559 JOD
10 MZN0.11117 JOD
20 MZN0.22234 JOD
50 MZN0.55585 JOD
100 MZN1.11171 JOD
250 MZN2.77927 JOD
500 MZN5.55855 JOD
1000 MZN11.11710 JOD
2000 MZN22.23420 JOD
5000 MZN55.58550 JOD
10000 MZN111.17100 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 JOD89.95140 MZN
5 JOD449.75700 MZN
10 JOD899.51400 MZN
20 JOD1799.02800 MZN
50 JOD4497.57000 MZN
100 JOD8995.14000 MZN
250 JOD22487.85000 MZN
500 JOD44975.70000 MZN
1000 JOD89951.40000 MZN
2000 JOD179902.80000 MZN
5000 JOD449757.00000 MZN
10000 JOD899514.00000 MZN