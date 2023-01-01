1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Colombian pesos

Convert MZN to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
62,123 cop

1.00000 MZN = 62.12300 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Colombian Peso
1 MZN62.12300 COP
5 MZN310.61500 COP
10 MZN621.23000 COP
20 MZN1242.46000 COP
50 MZN3106.15000 COP
100 MZN6212.30000 COP
250 MZN15530.75000 COP
500 MZN31061.50000 COP
1000 MZN62123.00000 COP
2000 MZN124246.00000 COP
5000 MZN310615.00000 COP
10000 MZN621230.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 COP0.01610 MZN
5 COP0.08049 MZN
10 COP0.16097 MZN
20 COP0.32194 MZN
50 COP0.80485 MZN
100 COP1.60971 MZN
250 COP4.02428 MZN
500 COP8.04855 MZN
1000 COP16.09710 MZN
2000 COP32.19420 MZN
5000 COP80.48550 MZN
10000 COP160.97100 MZN