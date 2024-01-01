Mongolian tugriks to South Korean wons today

1,000 mnt
393 krw

1.000 MNT = 0.3932 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / South Korean Won
1 MNT0.39321 KRW
5 MNT1.96605 KRW
10 MNT3.93211 KRW
20 MNT7.86422 KRW
50 MNT19.66055 KRW
100 MNT39.32110 KRW
250 MNT98.30275 KRW
500 MNT196.60550 KRW
1000 MNT393.21100 KRW
2000 MNT786.42200 KRW
5000 MNT1,966.05500 KRW
10000 MNT3,932.11000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KRW2.54316 MNT
5 KRW12.71580 MNT
10 KRW25.43160 MNT
20 KRW50.86320 MNT
50 KRW127.15800 MNT
100 KRW254.31600 MNT
250 KRW635.79000 MNT
500 KRW1,271.58000 MNT
1000 KRW2,543.16000 MNT
2000 KRW5,086.32000 MNT
5000 KRW12,715.80000 MNT
10000 KRW25,431.60000 MNT