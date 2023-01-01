1 Macedonian denar to Aruban florins

Convert MKD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 mkd
0.03 awg

1.00000 MKD = 0.03215 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
How to convert Macedonian denars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Aruban Florin
1 MKD0.03215 AWG
5 MKD0.16076 AWG
10 MKD0.32152 AWG
20 MKD0.64304 AWG
50 MKD1.60761 AWG
100 MKD3.21521 AWG
250 MKD8.03803 AWG
500 MKD16.07605 AWG
1000 MKD32.15210 AWG
2000 MKD64.30420 AWG
5000 MKD160.76050 AWG
10000 MKD321.52100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macedonian Denar
1 AWG31.10220 MKD
5 AWG155.51100 MKD
10 AWG311.02200 MKD
20 AWG622.04400 MKD
50 AWG1555.11000 MKD
100 AWG3110.22000 MKD
250 AWG7775.55000 MKD
500 AWG15551.10000 MKD
1000 AWG31102.20000 MKD
2000 AWG62204.40000 MKD
5000 AWG155511.00000 MKD
10000 AWG311022.00000 MKD