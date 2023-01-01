5000 Malagasy ariaries to South African rand

Convert MGA to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 mga
20.73 zar

1.00000 MGA = 0.00415 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.913551.362650.7931471.643121.339318.80711.51768
1 EUR1.094611.491560.868251.798551.46620.58631.66125
1 CAD0.7338640.6704410.5820621.205820.98286413.80191.11377
1 GBP1.26081.151741.7180312.071641.6885923.7121.91349

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / South African Rand
1 MGA0.00415 ZAR
5 MGA0.02073 ZAR
10 MGA0.04146 ZAR
20 MGA0.08292 ZAR
50 MGA0.20731 ZAR
100 MGA0.41462 ZAR
250 MGA1.03655 ZAR
500 MGA2.07309 ZAR
1000 MGA4.14619 ZAR
2000 MGA8.29238 ZAR
5000 MGA20.73095 ZAR
10000 MGA41.46190 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malagasy Ariary
1 ZAR241.18600 MGA
5 ZAR1205.93000 MGA
10 ZAR2411.86000 MGA
20 ZAR4823.72000 MGA
50 ZAR12059.30000 MGA
100 ZAR24118.60000 MGA
250 ZAR60296.50000 MGA
500 ZAR120593.00000 MGA
1000 ZAR241186.00000 MGA
2000 ZAR482372.00000 MGA
5000 ZAR1205930.00000 MGA
10000 ZAR2411860.00000 MGA