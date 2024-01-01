Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MGA to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
24.45 bdt

1.000 MGA = 0.02445 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9151.3470.7821.6431.33918.7281.513
1 EUR1.09311.4730.8551.7961.46420.4771.654
1 CAD0.7420.67910.581.2190.99413.91.123
1 GBP1.2791.171.72412.1021.71323.9581.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MGA0.02445 BDT
5 MGA0.12224 BDT
10 MGA0.24449 BDT
20 MGA0.48897 BDT
50 MGA1.22243 BDT
100 MGA2.44486 BDT
250 MGA6.11215 BDT
500 MGA12.22430 BDT
1000 MGA24.44860 BDT
2000 MGA48.89720 BDT
5000 MGA122.24300 BDT
10000 MGA244.48600 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malagasy Ariary
1 BDT40.90210 MGA
5 BDT204.51050 MGA
10 BDT409.02100 MGA
20 BDT818.04200 MGA
50 BDT2,045.10500 MGA
100 BDT4,090.21000 MGA
250 BDT10,225.52500 MGA
500 BDT20,451.05000 MGA
1000 BDT40,902.10000 MGA
2000 BDT81,804.20000 MGA
5000 BDT204,510.50000 MGA
10000 BDT409,021.00000 MGA