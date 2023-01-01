1 Malagasy ariary to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MGA to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 mga
0.02 bdt

1.00000 MGA = 0.02431 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.91341.361850.7930841.642851.339218.83021.51757
1 EUR1.094811.490950.868251.798591.4661620.61531.66143
1 CAD0.7342950.67071210.5823581.206330.98336813.82691.11434
1 GBP1.26091.151741.7171612.071461.688623.7431.9135

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MGA0.02431 BDT
5 MGA0.12153 BDT
10 MGA0.24306 BDT
20 MGA0.48611 BDT
50 MGA1.21528 BDT
100 MGA2.43056 BDT
250 MGA6.07640 BDT
500 MGA12.15280 BDT
1000 MGA24.30560 BDT
2000 MGA48.61120 BDT
5000 MGA121.52800 BDT
10000 MGA243.05600 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malagasy Ariary
1 BDT41.14290 MGA
5 BDT205.71450 MGA
10 BDT411.42900 MGA
20 BDT822.85800 MGA
50 BDT2057.14500 MGA
100 BDT4114.29000 MGA
250 BDT10285.72500 MGA
500 BDT20571.45000 MGA
1000 BDT41142.90000 MGA
2000 BDT82285.80000 MGA
5000 BDT205714.50000 MGA
10000 BDT411429.00000 MGA