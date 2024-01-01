2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Malagasy ariaries

Convert BDT to MGA at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
77,462 mga

Tk1.000 BDT = Ar38.73 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.840438.8404
Low38.076737.7655
Average38.408338.1313
Change1.56%2.28%
View full history

1 BDT to MGA stats

The performance of BDT to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.8404 and a 30 day low of 38.0767. This means the 30 day average was 38.4083. The change for BDT to MGA was 1.56.

The performance of BDT to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.8404 and a 90 day low of 37.7655. This means the 90 day average was 38.1313. The change for BDT to MGA was 2.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2630.78483.9451.3747.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.520.85691.6511.57.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6190.51555.1480.9024.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malagasy Ariary
1 BDT38.73120 MGA
5 BDT193.65600 MGA
10 BDT387.31200 MGA
20 BDT774.62400 MGA
50 BDT1,936.56000 MGA
100 BDT3,873.12000 MGA
250 BDT9,682.80000 MGA
500 BDT19,365.60000 MGA
1000 BDT38,731.20000 MGA
2000 BDT77,462.40000 MGA
5000 BDT193,656.00000 MGA
10000 BDT387,312.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MGA0.02582 BDT
5 MGA0.12910 BDT
10 MGA0.25819 BDT
20 MGA0.51638 BDT
50 MGA1.29095 BDT
100 MGA2.58190 BDT
250 MGA6.45475 BDT
500 MGA12.90950 BDT
1000 MGA25.81900 BDT
2000 MGA51.63800 BDT
5000 MGA129.09500 BDT
10000 MGA258.19000 BDT