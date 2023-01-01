1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Ugandan shillings

Convert LSL to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
200,715 ugx

1.00000 LSL = 200.71500 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.0920591.06221.491361.662180.96418.6941
1 GBP1.1514111.2573104.8421.717031.91371.1099621.523
1 USD0.915750.795355183.38651.365651.522070.882817.1184
1 INR0.01098150.009538180.011992310.01637740.01825320.01058680.20529

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ugandan Shilling
1 LSL200.71500 UGX
5 LSL1003.57500 UGX
10 LSL2007.15000 UGX
20 LSL4014.30000 UGX
50 LSL10035.75000 UGX
100 LSL20071.50000 UGX
250 LSL50178.75000 UGX
500 LSL100357.50000 UGX
1000 LSL200715.00000 UGX
2000 LSL401430.00000 UGX
5000 LSL1003575.00000 UGX
10000 LSL2007150.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 UGX0.00498 LSL
5 UGX0.02491 LSL
10 UGX0.04982 LSL
20 UGX0.09964 LSL
50 UGX0.24911 LSL
100 UGX0.49822 LSL
250 UGX1.24555 LSL
500 UGX2.49110 LSL
1000 UGX4.98219 LSL
2000 UGX9.96438 LSL
5000 UGX24.91095 LSL
10000 UGX49.82190 LSL