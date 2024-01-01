Convert LSL to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Ugandan shillings

1,000 lsl
203,058 ugx

L1.000 LSL = Ush203.1 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07189.3731.4631.6120.95919.42
1 GBP1.18411.268105.8311.7331.9091.13522.996
1 USD0.9340.788183.4371.3661.5050.89518.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ugandan Shilling
1 LSL203.05800 UGX
5 LSL1,015.29000 UGX
10 LSL2,030.58000 UGX
20 LSL4,061.16000 UGX
50 LSL10,152.90000 UGX
100 LSL20,305.80000 UGX
250 LSL50,764.50000 UGX
500 LSL101,529.00000 UGX
1000 LSL203,058.00000 UGX
2000 LSL406,116.00000 UGX
5000 LSL1,015,290.00000 UGX
10000 LSL2,030,580.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 UGX0.00492 LSL
5 UGX0.02462 LSL
10 UGX0.04925 LSL
20 UGX0.09849 LSL
50 UGX0.24623 LSL
100 UGX0.49247 LSL
250 UGX1.23117 LSL
500 UGX2.46235 LSL
1000 UGX4.92469 LSL
2000 UGX9.84938 LSL
5000 UGX24.62345 LSL
10000 UGX49.24690 LSL