50 Liberian dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert LRD to ARS at the real exchange rate

50 lrd
93.22 ars

1.00000 LRD = 1.86436 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.368618.89130.916650.7959251.34183.36151.64908
1 CAD0.730674113.80340.669790.5815610.97983360.91011.20494
1 ZAR0.05293440.07244610.04852360.04213180.07098514.412690.0872929
1 EUR1.09091.4930120.608510.86831.462990.93911.79898

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 LRD1.86436 ARS
5 LRD9.32180 ARS
10 LRD18.64360 ARS
20 LRD37.28720 ARS
50 LRD93.21800 ARS
100 LRD186.43600 ARS
250 LRD466.09000 ARS
500 LRD932.18000 ARS
1000 LRD1864.36000 ARS
2000 LRD3728.72000 ARS
5000 LRD9321.80000 ARS
10000 LRD18643.60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 ARS0.53638 LRD
5 ARS2.68188 LRD
10 ARS5.36377 LRD
20 ARS10.72754 LRD
50 ARS26.81885 LRD
100 ARS53.63770 LRD
250 ARS134.09425 LRD
500 ARS268.18850 LRD
1000 ARS536.37700 LRD
2000 ARS1072.75400 LRD
5000 ARS2681.88500 LRD
10000 ARS5363.77000 LRD