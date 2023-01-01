1 thousand Argentine pesos to Liberian dollars

Convert ARS to LRD at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
529.89 lrd

1.00000 ARS = 0.52989 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86331.090990.91291.477621.651130.9543518.9357
1 GBP1.1583511.2636105.3051.711551.912521.1054721.9334
1 USD0.916650.79139183.33751.35451.513550.8748517.3579
1 INR0.01099950.00949620.011999410.01625320.01816160.01049770.208284

How to convert Argentine pesos to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 ARS0.52989 LRD
5 ARS2.64945 LRD
10 ARS5.29890 LRD
20 ARS10.59780 LRD
50 ARS26.49450 LRD
100 ARS52.98900 LRD
250 ARS132.47250 LRD
500 ARS264.94500 LRD
1000 ARS529.89000 LRD
2000 ARS1059.78000 LRD
5000 ARS2649.45000 LRD
10000 ARS5298.90000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 LRD1.88718 ARS
5 LRD9.43590 ARS
10 LRD18.87180 ARS
20 LRD37.74360 ARS
50 LRD94.35900 ARS
100 LRD188.71800 ARS
250 LRD471.79500 ARS
500 LRD943.59000 ARS
1000 LRD1887.18000 ARS
2000 LRD3774.36000 ARS
5000 LRD9435.90000 ARS
10000 LRD18871.80000 ARS