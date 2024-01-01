Lebanese pounds to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert LBP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
7 xof

1.000 LBP = 0.006693 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3481.6431.5170.9141.33918.6950.782
1 CAD0.74211.2191.1260.6790.99413.8730.58
1 NZD0.6090.8210.9230.5570.81511.3820.476
1 AUD0.6590.8881.08310.6030.88312.3250.515

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LBP0.00669 XOF
5 LBP0.03346 XOF
10 LBP0.06693 XOF
20 LBP0.13386 XOF
50 LBP0.33464 XOF
100 LBP0.66928 XOF
250 LBP1.67321 XOF
500 LBP3.34641 XOF
1000 LBP6.69282 XOF
2000 LBP13.38564 XOF
5000 LBP33.46410 XOF
10000 LBP66.92820 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lebanese Pound
1 XOF149.41400 LBP
5 XOF747.07000 LBP
10 XOF1,494.14000 LBP
20 XOF2,988.28000 LBP
50 XOF7,470.70000 LBP
100 XOF14,941.40000 LBP
250 XOF37,353.50000 LBP
500 XOF74,707.00000 LBP
1000 XOF149,414.00000 LBP
2000 XOF298,828.00000 LBP
5000 XOF747,070.00000 LBP
10000 XOF1,494,140.00000 LBP