5000 Lebanese pounds to Omani rials

Convert LBP to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 lbp
0.128 omr

1.00000 LBP = 0.00003 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Omani Rial
1 LBP0.00003 OMR
5 LBP0.00013 OMR
10 LBP0.00026 OMR
20 LBP0.00051 OMR
50 LBP0.00128 OMR
100 LBP0.00256 OMR
250 LBP0.00640 OMR
500 LBP0.01281 OMR
1000 LBP0.02561 OMR
2000 LBP0.05123 OMR
5000 LBP0.12807 OMR
10000 LBP0.25614 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Lebanese Pound
1 OMR39041.50000 LBP
5 OMR195207.50000 LBP
10 OMR390415.00000 LBP
20 OMR780830.00000 LBP
50 OMR1952075.00000 LBP
100 OMR3904150.00000 LBP
250 OMR9760375.00000 LBP
500 OMR19520750.00000 LBP
1000 OMR39041500.00000 LBP
2000 OMR78083000.00000 LBP
5000 OMR195207500.00000 LBP
10000 OMR390415000.00000 LBP