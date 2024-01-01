Lebanese pounds to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert LBP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
5.61 crc

1.000 LBP = 0.005609 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 LBP0.00561 CRC
5 LBP0.02805 CRC
10 LBP0.05609 CRC
20 LBP0.11219 CRC
50 LBP0.28046 CRC
100 LBP0.56093 CRC
250 LBP1.40232 CRC
500 LBP2.80463 CRC
1000 LBP5.60926 CRC
2000 LBP11.21852 CRC
5000 LBP28.04630 CRC
10000 LBP56.09260 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lebanese Pound
1 CRC178.27700 LBP
5 CRC891.38500 LBP
10 CRC1,782.77000 LBP
20 CRC3,565.54000 LBP
50 CRC8,913.85000 LBP
100 CRC17,827.70000 LBP
250 CRC44,569.25000 LBP
500 CRC89,138.50000 LBP
1000 CRC178,277.00000 LBP
2000 CRC356,554.00000 LBP
5000 CRC891,385.00000 LBP
10000 CRC1,782,770.00000 LBP