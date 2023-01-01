5 Laotian kips to Bulgarian levs

1.00000 LAK = 0.00009 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.917850.7984031.526721.371118.83183.33351.3423
1 EUR1.089510.86991.663361.4938120.516490.79181.46244
1 GBP1.25251.1495611.912211.717323.5858104.3751.68123
1 AUD0.6550.6011930.52295410.89807112.334354.58340.879207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bulgarian Lev
1 LAK0.00009 BGN
5 LAK0.00043 BGN
10 LAK0.00087 BGN
20 LAK0.00173 BGN
50 LAK0.00433 BGN
100 LAK0.00866 BGN
250 LAK0.02165 BGN
500 LAK0.04331 BGN
1000 LAK0.08662 BGN
2000 LAK0.17323 BGN
5000 LAK0.43308 BGN
10000 LAK0.86616 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Laotian Kip
1 BGN11545.20000 LAK
5 BGN57726.00000 LAK
10 BGN115452.00000 LAK
20 BGN230904.00000 LAK
50 BGN577260.00000 LAK
100 BGN1154520.00000 LAK
250 BGN2886300.00000 LAK
500 BGN5772600.00000 LAK
1000 BGN11545200.00000 LAK
2000 BGN23090400.00000 LAK
5000 BGN57726000.00000 LAK
10000 BGN115452000.00000 LAK