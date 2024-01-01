South Korean wons to Mongolian tugriks today

1,000 krw
2,537.14 mnt

1.000 KRW = 2.537 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8331.4741.6590.96918.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2791.7251.9421.13421.339
1 USD0.9150.782183.1081.3491.5180.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KRW2.53714 MNT
5 KRW12.68570 MNT
10 KRW25.37140 MNT
20 KRW50.74280 MNT
50 KRW126.85700 MNT
100 KRW253.71400 MNT
250 KRW634.28500 MNT
500 KRW1,268.57000 MNT
1000 KRW2,537.14000 MNT
2000 KRW5,074.28000 MNT
5000 KRW12,685.70000 MNT
10000 KRW25,371.40000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / South Korean Won
1 MNT0.39415 KRW
5 MNT1.97073 KRW
10 MNT3.94145 KRW
20 MNT7.88290 KRW
50 MNT19.70725 KRW
100 MNT39.41450 KRW
250 MNT98.53625 KRW
500 MNT197.07250 KRW
1000 MNT394.14500 KRW
2000 MNT788.29000 KRW
5000 MNT1,970.72500 KRW
10000 MNT3,941.45000 KRW