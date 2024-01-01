South Korean wons to Albanian leks today

Convert KRW to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
70.92 all

1.000 KRW = 0.07092 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7911.4741.6590.96818.236
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2691.7251.9421.13321.346
1 USD0.9150.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert South Korean wons to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0.07092 ALL
5 KRW0.35459 ALL
10 KRW0.70917 ALL
20 KRW1.41834 ALL
50 KRW3.54586 ALL
100 KRW7.09172 ALL
250 KRW17.72930 ALL
500 KRW35.45860 ALL
1000 KRW70.91720 ALL
2000 KRW141.83440 ALL
5000 KRW354.58600 ALL
10000 KRW709.17200 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL14.10100 KRW
5 ALL70.50500 KRW
10 ALL141.01000 KRW
20 ALL282.02000 KRW
50 ALL705.05000 KRW
100 ALL1,410.10000 KRW
250 ALL3,525.25000 KRW
500 ALL7,050.50000 KRW
1000 ALL14,101.00000 KRW
2000 ALL28,202.00000 KRW
5000 ALL70,505.00000 KRW
10000 ALL141,010.00000 KRW