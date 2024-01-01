Isle of Man pounds to Ugandan shillings today

Convert IMP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
4,955,610 ugx

1.000 IMP = 4,956 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7251.4731.6590.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2031.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 IMP4,955.61000 UGX
5 IMP24,778.05000 UGX
10 IMP49,556.10000 UGX
20 IMP99,112.20000 UGX
50 IMP247,780.50000 UGX
100 IMP495,561.00000 UGX
250 IMP1,238,902.50000 UGX
500 IMP2,477,805.00000 UGX
1000 IMP4,955,610.00000 UGX
2000 IMP9,911,220.00000 UGX
5000 IMP24,778,050.00000 UGX
10000 IMP49,556,100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 UGX0.00020 IMP
5 UGX0.00101 IMP
10 UGX0.00202 IMP
20 UGX0.00404 IMP
50 UGX0.01009 IMP
100 UGX0.02018 IMP
250 UGX0.05045 IMP
500 UGX0.10090 IMP
1000 UGX0.20179 IMP
2000 UGX0.40358 IMP
5000 UGX1.00896 IMP
10000 UGX2.01792 IMP