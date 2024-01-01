Isle of Man pounds to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert IMP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
3,254,850 tzs

1.000 IMP = 3,255 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7251.4731.6590.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2031.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 IMP3,254.85000 TZS
5 IMP16,274.25000 TZS
10 IMP32,548.50000 TZS
20 IMP65,097.00000 TZS
50 IMP162,742.50000 TZS
100 IMP325,485.00000 TZS
250 IMP813,712.50000 TZS
500 IMP1,627,425.00000 TZS
1000 IMP3,254,850.00000 TZS
2000 IMP6,509,700.00000 TZS
5000 IMP16,274,250.00000 TZS
10000 IMP32,548,500.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 TZS0.00031 IMP
5 TZS0.00154 IMP
10 TZS0.00307 IMP
20 TZS0.00614 IMP
50 TZS0.01536 IMP
100 TZS0.03072 IMP
250 TZS0.07681 IMP
500 TZS0.15362 IMP
1000 TZS0.30723 IMP
2000 TZS0.61447 IMP
5000 TZS1.53617 IMP
10000 TZS3.07234 IMP