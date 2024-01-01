Isle of Man pounds to Namibian dollars today

Convert IMP to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
23,912.90 nad

1.000 IMP = 23.91 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2221.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Namibian Dollar
1 IMP23.91290 NAD
5 IMP119.56450 NAD
10 IMP239.12900 NAD
20 IMP478.25800 NAD
50 IMP1,195.64500 NAD
100 IMP2,391.29000 NAD
250 IMP5,978.22500 NAD
500 IMP11,956.45000 NAD
1000 IMP23,912.90000 NAD
2000 IMP47,825.80000 NAD
5000 IMP119,564.50000 NAD
10000 IMP239,129.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 NAD0.04182 IMP
5 NAD0.20909 IMP
10 NAD0.41819 IMP
20 NAD0.83637 IMP
50 NAD2.09093 IMP
100 NAD4.18185 IMP
250 NAD10.45463 IMP
500 NAD20.90925 IMP
1000 NAD41.81850 IMP
2000 NAD83.63700 IMP
5000 NAD209.09250 IMP
10000 NAD418.18500 IMP