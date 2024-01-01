15,000 Hungarian forints to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert HUF to XOF at the real exchange rate

15,000 huf
24,962 xof

Ft1.000 HUF = CFA1.664 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 HUF to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67041.6837
Low1.64841.6470
Average1.66311.6649
Change0.96%-0.90%
View full history

1 HUF to XOF stats

The performance of HUF to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6704 and a 30 day low of 1.6484. This means the 30 day average was 1.6631. The change for HUF to XOF was 0.96.

The performance of HUF to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6837 and a 90 day low of 1.6470. This means the 90 day average was 1.6649. The change for HUF to XOF was -0.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9060.7641.3551.30917.97383.9641.489
1 EUR1.10410.8431.4961.44519.83692.6711.643
1 GBP1.3091.18611.7741.71423.532109.9391.95
1 CAD0.7380.6690.56410.96613.26361.9641.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / CFA Franc BCEAO
2000 HUF3,328.28000 XOF
5000 HUF8,320.70000 XOF
10000 HUF16,641.40000 XOF
15000 HUF24,962.10000 XOF
20000 HUF33,282.80000 XOF
30000 HUF49,924.20000 XOF
40000 HUF66,565.60000 XOF
50000 HUF83,207.00000 XOF
60000 HUF99,848.40000 XOF
100000 HUF166,414.00000 XOF
150000 HUF249,621.00000 XOF
200000 HUF332,828.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Hungarian Forint
1 XOF0.60091 HUF
5 XOF3.00457 HUF
10 XOF6.00913 HUF
20 XOF12.01826 HUF
50 XOF30.04565 HUF
100 XOF60.09130 HUF
250 XOF150.22825 HUF
500 XOF300.45650 HUF
1000 XOF600.91300 HUF
2000 XOF1,201.82600 HUF
5000 XOF3,004.56500 HUF
10000 XOF6,009.13000 HUF