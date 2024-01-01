100 Haitian gourdes to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert HTG to TTD at the real exchange rate

100 htg
5.16 ttd

G1.000 HTG = TT$0.05160 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 HTG to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05170.0517
Low0.05130.0509
Average0.05150.0514
Change0.21%1.39%
View full history

1 HTG to TTD stats

The performance of HTG to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0517 and a 30 day low of 0.0513. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for HTG to TTD was 0.21.

The performance of HTG to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0517 and a 90 day low of 0.0509. This means the 90 day average was 0.0514. The change for HTG to TTD was 1.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3117.971.3540.76283.9610.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7221.0340.58264.1140.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7390.96713.27110.56362.0070.6691.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 HTG0.05160 TTD
5 HTG0.25801 TTD
10 HTG0.51603 TTD
20 HTG1.03205 TTD
50 HTG2.58014 TTD
100 HTG5.16027 TTD
250 HTG12.90068 TTD
500 HTG25.80135 TTD
1000 HTG51.60270 TTD
2000 HTG103.20540 TTD
5000 HTG258.01350 TTD
10000 HTG516.02700 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TTD19.37880 HTG
5 TTD96.89400 HTG
10 TTD193.78800 HTG
20 TTD387.57600 HTG
50 TTD968.94000 HTG
100 TTD1,937.88000 HTG
250 TTD4,844.70000 HTG
500 TTD9,689.40000 HTG
1000 TTD19,378.80000 HTG
2000 TTD38,757.60000 HTG
5000 TTD96,894.00000 HTG
10000 TTD193,788.00000 HTG