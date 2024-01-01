50 Croatian kunas to South Korean wons

Convert HRK to KRW at the real exchange rate

50 hrk
9,556 krw

kn1.000 HRK = ₩191.1 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 HRK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High196.0170198.4400
Low188.5590188.5590
Average192.0089195.1498
Change-1.18%-2.03%
1 HRK to KRW stats

The performance of HRK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 196.0170 and a 30 day low of 188.5590. This means the 30 day average was 192.0089. The change for HRK to KRW was -1.18.

The performance of HRK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 198.4400 and a 90 day low of 188.5590. This means the 90 day average was 195.1498. The change for HRK to KRW was -2.03.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4850.7631.61617.938
1 CAD0.73910.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.255
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1340.5821.23513.702
1 EUR1.1041.4941.44511.6390.8421.78519.804

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South Korean Won
1 HRK191.11100 KRW
5 HRK955.55500 KRW
10 HRK1,911.11000 KRW
20 HRK3,822.22000 KRW
50 HRK9,555.55000 KRW
100 HRK19,111.10000 KRW
250 HRK47,777.75000 KRW
500 HRK95,555.50000 KRW
1000 HRK191,111.00000 KRW
2000 HRK382,222.00000 KRW
5000 HRK955,555.00000 KRW
10000 HRK1,911,110.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Croatian Kuna
1 KRW0.00523 HRK
5 KRW0.02616 HRK
10 KRW0.05233 HRK
20 KRW0.10465 HRK
50 KRW0.26163 HRK
100 KRW0.52326 HRK
250 KRW1.30814 HRK
500 KRW2.61628 HRK
1000 KRW5.23255 HRK
2000 KRW10.46510 HRK
5000 KRW26.16275 HRK
10000 KRW52.32550 HRK
20000 KRW104.65100 HRK
30000 KRW156.97650 HRK
40000 KRW209.30200 HRK
50000 KRW261.62750 HRK