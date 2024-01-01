50 Croatian kunas to South Korean wons
Convert HRK to KRW at the real exchange rate
HRK to KRW conversion chart
1 HRK = 199.01400 KRW
0
|1 HRK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|200.5850
|200.5850
|Low
|195.7060
|186.6090
|Average
|197.8062
|192.9194
|Change
|1.43%
|4.25%
1 HRK to KRW stats
The performance of HRK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 200.5850 and a 30 day low of 195.7060. This means the 30 day average was 197.8062. The change for HRK to KRW was 1.43.
The performance of HRK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 200.5850 and a 90 day low of 186.6090. This means the 90 day average was 192.9194. The change for HRK to KRW was 4.25.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South Korean Won
|1 HRK
|199.01400 KRW
|5 HRK
|995.07000 KRW
|10 HRK
|1,990.14000 KRW
|20 HRK
|3,980.28000 KRW
|50 HRK
|9,950.70000 KRW
|100 HRK
|19,901.40000 KRW
|250 HRK
|49,753.50000 KRW
|500 HRK
|99,507.00000 KRW
|1000 HRK
|199,014.00000 KRW
|2000 HRK
|398,028.00000 KRW
|5000 HRK
|995,070.00000 KRW
|10000 HRK
|1,990,140.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Croatian Kuna
|1 KRW
|0.00502 HRK
|5 KRW
|0.02512 HRK
|10 KRW
|0.05025 HRK
|20 KRW
|0.10050 HRK
|50 KRW
|0.25124 HRK
|100 KRW
|0.50248 HRK
|250 KRW
|1.25620 HRK
|500 KRW
|2.51239 HRK
|1000 KRW
|5.02478 HRK
|2000 KRW
|10.04956 HRK
|5000 KRW
|25.12390 HRK
|10000 KRW
|50.24780 HRK
|20000 KRW
|100.49560 HRK
|30000 KRW
|150.74340 HRK
|40000 KRW
|200.99120 HRK
|50000 KRW
|251.23900 HRK