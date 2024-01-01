50 Croatian kunas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert HRK to IDR

50 hrk
110,567 idr

kn1.000 HRK = Rp2,211 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market rate

IDR
1 HRK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,307.49002,343.1000
Low2,195.68002,195.6800
Average2,234.76032,291.3529
Change-4.17%-4.67%
1 HRK to IDR stats

The performance of HRK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,307.4900 and a 30 day low of 2,195.6800. This means the 30 day average was 2,234.7603. The change for HRK to IDR was -4.17.

The performance of HRK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,343.1000 and a 90 day low of 2,195.6800. This means the 90 day average was 2,291.3529. The change for HRK to IDR was -4.67.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4840.7621.61617.91
1 CAD0.73910.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.239
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5821.23513.682
1 EUR1.1041.4941.44511.6380.8421.78419.773

How to convert Croatian kunas to Indonesian rupiahs

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to IDR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 HRK2,211.34000 IDR
5 HRK11,056.70000 IDR
10 HRK22,113.40000 IDR
20 HRK44,226.80000 IDR
50 HRK110,567.00000 IDR
100 HRK221,134.00000 IDR
250 HRK552,835.00000 IDR
500 HRK1,105,670.00000 IDR
1000 HRK2,211,340.00000 IDR
2000 HRK4,422,680.00000 IDR
5000 HRK11,056,700.00000 IDR
10000 HRK22,113,400.00000 IDR
