Croatian kuna to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 2,211.340 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.193% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 2,219.110 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2,192.110 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.