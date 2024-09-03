Guyanaese dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.033 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.199% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.525% decrease in value.