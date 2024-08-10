Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars is currently 30.188 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 30.342 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 30.159 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.