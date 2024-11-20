Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars is currently 30.228 today, reflecting a 0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.179% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 30.336 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 30.109 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.513% decrease in value.