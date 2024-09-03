Guatemalan quetzal to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 1.977 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.530% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 1.993 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.966 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.357% increase in value.