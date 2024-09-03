Maldivian rufiyaa to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.502 today, reflecting a -0.759% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.782% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.509 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.502 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.338% decrease in value.