과테말라 케찰 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 1.961 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.246% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 1.988 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.959 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.342% increase in value.