Guatemalan quetzal to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Jamaican dollars is currently 20.282 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.291% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 20.311 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 20.223 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.237% increase in value.