과테말라 케찰 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 자메이카 달러로 is currently 20.034 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.111% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 20.093 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 19.993 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.304% decrease in value.