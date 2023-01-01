1 Guinean franc to Colombian pesos

Convert GNF to COP at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.46 cop

1.00000 GNF = 0.46198 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Colombian Peso
1 GNF0.46198 COP
5 GNF2.30988 COP
10 GNF4.61977 COP
20 GNF9.23954 COP
50 GNF23.09885 COP
100 GNF46.19770 COP
250 GNF115.49425 COP
500 GNF230.98850 COP
1000 GNF461.97700 COP
2000 GNF923.95400 COP
5000 GNF2309.88500 COP
10000 GNF4619.77000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guinean Franc
1 COP2.16461 GNF
5 COP10.82305 GNF
10 COP21.64610 GNF
20 COP43.29220 GNF
50 COP108.23050 GNF
100 COP216.46100 GNF
250 COP541.15250 GNF
500 COP1082.30500 GNF
1000 COP2164.61000 GNF
2000 COP4329.22000 GNF
5000 COP10823.05000 GNF
10000 COP21646.10000 GNF