Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert GHS to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,779,130 sll

1.000 GHS = 1,779 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 GHS1,779.13000 SLL
5 GHS8,895.65000 SLL
10 GHS17,791.30000 SLL
20 GHS35,582.60000 SLL
50 GHS88,956.50000 SLL
100 GHS177,913.00000 SLL
250 GHS444,782.50000 SLL
500 GHS889,565.00000 SLL
1000 GHS1,779,130.00000 SLL
2000 GHS3,558,260.00000 SLL
5000 GHS8,895,650.00000 SLL
10000 GHS17,791,300.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SLL0.00056 GHS
5 SLL0.00281 GHS
10 SLL0.00562 GHS
20 SLL0.01124 GHS
50 SLL0.02810 GHS
100 SLL0.05621 GHS
250 SLL0.14052 GHS
500 SLL0.28104 GHS
1000 SLL0.56207 GHS
2000 SLL1.12414 GHS
5000 SLL2.81036 GHS
10000 SLL5.62071 GHS