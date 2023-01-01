10 thousand Euros to Lebanese pounds

Convert EUR to LBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 eur
163,782,000 lbp

1.00000 EUR = 16378.20000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7984990.88511.371783.33431.52695149.1854.0188
1 GBP1.2523511.108491.71785104.3641.91228186.8325.0331
1 CHF1.129820.90212511.5497794.15241.72517168.5524.54049
1 CAD0.7290220.5821240.645258160.75261.11318108.7592.9298

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Lebanese Pound
1 EUR16378.20000 LBP
5 EUR81891.00000 LBP
10 EUR163782.00000 LBP
20 EUR327564.00000 LBP
50 EUR818910.00000 LBP
100 EUR1637820.00000 LBP
250 EUR4094550.00000 LBP
500 EUR8189100.00000 LBP
1000 EUR16378200.00000 LBP
2000 EUR32756400.00000 LBP
5000 EUR81891000.00000 LBP
10000 EUR163782000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Euro
1 LBP0.00006 EUR
5 LBP0.00031 EUR
10 LBP0.00061 EUR
20 LBP0.00122 EUR
50 LBP0.00305 EUR
100 LBP0.00611 EUR
250 LBP0.01526 EUR
500 LBP0.03053 EUR
1000 LBP0.06106 EUR
2000 LBP0.12211 EUR
5000 LBP0.30528 EUR
10000 LBP0.61057 EUR