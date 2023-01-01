10 thousand Euros to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert EUR to FKP at the real exchange rate

10000 eur
8696.38 fkp

1.00000 EUR = 0.86964 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87051.088790.71591.494461.666590.964818.756
1 GBP1.1487711.25075104.2191.71691.914661.1083321.5478
1 USD0.918550.79952183.3251.37271.530810.886217.2279
1 INR0.01102340.00959520.012001210.0164740.01837150.01063550.206755

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Falkland Islands Pound
1 EUR0.86964 FKP
5 EUR4.34819 FKP
10 EUR8.69638 FKP
20 EUR17.39276 FKP
50 EUR43.48190 FKP
100 EUR86.96380 FKP
250 EUR217.40950 FKP
500 EUR434.81900 FKP
1000 EUR869.63800 FKP
2000 EUR1739.27600 FKP
5000 EUR4348.19000 FKP
10000 EUR8696.38000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Euro
1 FKP1.14990 EUR
5 FKP5.74950 EUR
10 FKP11.49900 EUR
20 FKP22.99800 EUR
50 FKP57.49500 EUR
100 FKP114.99000 EUR
250 FKP287.47500 EUR
500 FKP574.95000 EUR
1000 FKP1149.90000 EUR
2000 FKP2299.80000 EUR
5000 FKP5749.50000 EUR
10000 FKP11499.00000 EUR