Dominican pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert DOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
65,743 ugx

1.000 DOP = 65.74 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
How to convert Dominican pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 DOP65.74280 UGX
5 DOP328.71400 UGX
10 DOP657.42800 UGX
20 DOP1,314.85600 UGX
50 DOP3,287.14000 UGX
100 DOP6,574.28000 UGX
250 DOP16,435.70000 UGX
500 DOP32,871.40000 UGX
1000 DOP65,742.80000 UGX
2000 DOP131,485.60000 UGX
5000 DOP328,714.00000 UGX
10000 DOP657,428.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 UGX0.01521 DOP
5 UGX0.07605 DOP
10 UGX0.15211 DOP
20 UGX0.30422 DOP
50 UGX0.76054 DOP
100 UGX1.52108 DOP
250 UGX3.80270 DOP
500 UGX7.60540 DOP
1000 UGX15.21080 DOP
2000 UGX30.42160 DOP
5000 UGX76.05400 DOP
10000 UGX152.10800 DOP