Dominican pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert DOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
63,252 ugx

$1.000 DOP = Ush63.25 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
How to convert Dominican pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 DOP63,25210 UGX
5 DOP316,26050 UGX
10 DOP632,52100 UGX
20 DOP1.265,04200 UGX
50 DOP3.162,60500 UGX
100 DOP6.325,21000 UGX
250 DOP15.813,02500 UGX
500 DOP31.626,05000 UGX
1000 DOP63.252,10000 UGX
2000 DOP126.504,20000 UGX
5000 DOP316.260,50000 UGX
10000 DOP632.521,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 UGX0,01581 DOP
5 UGX0,07905 DOP
10 UGX0,15810 DOP
20 UGX0,31619 DOP
50 UGX0,79049 DOP
100 UGX1,58097 DOP
250 UGX3,95243 DOP
500 UGX7,90485 DOP
1000 UGX15,80970 DOP
2000 UGX31,61940 DOP
5000 UGX79,04850 DOP
10000 UGX158,09700 DOP