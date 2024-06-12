Dominican peso to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Ugandan shillings is currently 63,252 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.513% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 64,224 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 63,119 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.368% decrease in value.