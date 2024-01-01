Laotian Kip (LAK)

Currency name

Laotian Kip

LAK exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP AUD CAD ZAR INR SGD
From LAK0.00005 0.00004 0.00004 0.00007 0.00006 0.00090 0.00397 0.00006
To LAK20936.80000 22757.30000 26636.80000 13674.90000 15426.50000 1106.69000 252.17200 15594.80000

