Laotian kips to Chilean pesos today

Convert LAK to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
47 clp

1.000 LAK = 0.04653 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
How to convert Laotian kips to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chilean Peso
1 LAK0.04653 CLP
5 LAK0.23265 CLP
10 LAK0.46529 CLP
20 LAK0.93058 CLP
50 LAK2.32645 CLP
100 LAK4.65290 CLP
250 LAK11.63225 CLP
500 LAK23.26450 CLP
1000 LAK46.52900 CLP
2000 LAK93.05800 CLP
5000 LAK232.64500 CLP
10000 LAK465.29000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Laotian Kip
1 CLP21.49200 LAK
5 CLP107.46000 LAK
10 CLP214.92000 LAK
20 CLP429.84000 LAK
50 CLP1,074.60000 LAK
100 CLP2,149.20000 LAK
250 CLP5,373.00000 LAK
500 CLP10,746.00000 LAK
1000 CLP21,492.00000 LAK
2000 CLP42,984.00000 LAK
5000 CLP107,460.00000 LAK
10000 CLP214,920.00000 LAK