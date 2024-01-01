Laotian kips to Ugandan shillings today

Convert LAK to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
185 ugx

1.000 LAK = 0.1852 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
1 USD10.9150.7821.5161.34818.69483.1261.339
1 EUR1.09310.8551.6581.47420.43790.8781.464
1 GBP1.2791.1711.941.72423.915106.3431.713
1 AUD0.6590.6030.51510.88912.32854.8170.883

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ugandan Shilling
1 LAK0.18524 UGX
5 LAK0.92619 UGX
10 LAK1.85238 UGX
20 LAK3.70476 UGX
50 LAK9.26190 UGX
100 LAK18.52380 UGX
250 LAK46.30950 UGX
500 LAK92.61900 UGX
1000 LAK185.23800 UGX
2000 LAK370.47600 UGX
5000 LAK926.19000 UGX
10000 LAK1,852.38000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 UGX5.39845 LAK
5 UGX26.99225 LAK
10 UGX53.98450 LAK
20 UGX107.96900 LAK
50 UGX269.92250 LAK
100 UGX539.84500 LAK
250 UGX1,349.61250 LAK
500 UGX2,699.22500 LAK
1000 UGX5,398.45000 LAK
2000 UGX10,796.90000 LAK
5000 UGX26,992.25000 LAK
10000 UGX53,984.50000 LAK