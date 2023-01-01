Laotian Kip (LAK)

Currency name

Laotian Kip

LAK exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP AUD CAD ZAR INR SGD
From LAK0.00005 0.00004 0.00004 0.00007 0.00007 0.00088 0.00402 0.00006
To LAK20707.50000 22560.80000 25791.20000 13454.70000 15075.30000 1130.98000 248.85700 15393.60000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Laotian kip Exchange Rates