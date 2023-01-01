Laotian Kip (LAK)
Currency name
Laotian Kip
Currency symbol
₭
LAK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|AUD
|CAD
|ZAR
|INR
|SGD
|From LAK
|0.00005
|0.00004
|0.00004
|0.00007
|0.00007
|0.00088
|0.00402
|0.00006
|To LAK
|20707.50000
|22560.80000
|25791.20000
|13454.70000
|15075.30000
|1130.98000
|248.85700
|15393.60000
